Liverpool claimed their 20th league title with a win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday, and Mohamed Salah edged closer to another record.

It has been an outstanding season for them as a team, and they will look to finish the season strongly now. On the other hand, it has been a remarkable campaign for Egyptian international Mohamed Salah as well.

He has picked up 46 goal contributions in the Premier League so far, and he has now set his sights on breaking the record for the most number of goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole lead the standings with 47 goal contributions, and Salah is close to breaking their record. Liverpool have four matches remaining in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Salah can produce two more goal contributions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah revealed that he is looking to break the record.

He said: “Hopefully I’m going to break it soon” “Hopefully I’m going to break it soon” 🙌



Mohamed Salah has been outstanding

The Egyptian has broken numerous Premier League records since moving to Liverpool, and this could be another feather in his cap. He has been a world-class performer for Liverpool with 56 goal contributions this season in all competitions. He is certainly one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or as well, and it remains to be seen whether he can snap up the prestigious award.

Salah has recently committed his future to the club with a contract extension, and the Reds fans will hope that he can break many more records with them.