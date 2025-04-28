Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, and Mohamed Salah has reflected on the title win without Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Firmino.

The trio played a key role in Liverpool’s title win back in the 2019/20 season. However, Salah has now revealed that this title win feels a lot more special because of the fans being able to enjoy it with the players in the stadium.

Liverpool had to celebrate the league title win under Klopp behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salah said via Mirror: “Ah, this is way better 100 per cent. Without Sadio, without Jurgen, without Bobby, with everybody it feels more special, with the fans. But you know, you have a different group now, a different manager and you show you are able to do it again – it’s something special.”

Mohamed Salah has been excellent

Mohamed Salah has an exceptional campaign personally, and he has 33 goals and 23 assists to his name with four matches remaining this season.

It has been a remarkable season for Liverpool, and they have secured the league title comfortably, with four league matches left. They are currently 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, and very few would have expected them to win the league this season with such dominance under a new manager.

The Reds will be slightly disappointed with the way the English League Cup final turned out and the Champions League campaign unfolded. However, there is no doubt that they have been exceptional this season, and the title win was richly deserved.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can plug the weaknesses in their squad during the summer transfer window and come back stronger next year. The fact that they have managed to extend the contracts of key players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be an additional bonus.