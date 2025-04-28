Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during a UEFA Champions League match (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on securing the services of the Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

The 20-year-old midfielder has done quite well for Leicester this season, and he is unlikely to play in the Championship next season. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to sign the talented young Moroccan midfielder, and he could cost around €30 million.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to submit an offer for the midfielder, and negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old midfielder is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal this summer. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly. The 20-year-old is too good for the Championship, and he will not want to head to the second division of English football with the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Leicester are likely to be tempted if a €30 million offer is submitted. Arsenal will certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain for a player of his potential.

Bilal El Khannouss would be useful for Arsenal

They need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The talented young midfielder will add technical ability, craft, and composure to the side.

Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players in recent years, and they could play a key role in the development of El Khannou\s as well.

Regular football at a high level could help the youngster improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. The Moroccan is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, as well as a wide player. He has three goals and five assists to his name this season.

He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Arsenal in the long term.