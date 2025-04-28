Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha, and they are now closing in on his capture.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are already in negotiations to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian attacker, and the deal could be completed very soon. The player is keen on joining Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if he can help them win trophies.

🚨🇧🇷 Manchester United keep working to seal Matheus Cunha deal very soon, plan confirmed since one week ago.



Negotiations underway on final contract details for the Brazilian who’s keen on joining the project. pic.twitter.com/Ae5OHL38It — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2025

Matheus Cunha could improve Man United

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality attacker. The Brazilian has proven himself in the Premier League, and he is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles. He will add goals and creativity to the side next season. The South American could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Joshua, Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Manchester United could provide him with that platform.

The player has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract, and Manchester United will have to pay up to get the deal done. They will be expecting instant impact from the player if he joins the club, and the Brazilian certainly has the pedigree to deliver.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and six assists to his name this season. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. Joining Manchester United could help him improve as a player.