Report: Man United identify Liam Delap alternative in sudden change of transfer plans

Manchester United are targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the Frenchman emerging as a back-up option if their pursuit of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap falls through, according to GiveMeSport.

After a turbulent season where attacking output has been a consistent problem, United are determined to strengthen their forward line.

Both their current attackers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to find their goal scoring form this season.

United have invested heavily in their attack but they have not seen the return they expected.

Their position in the league and the number of goals they have scored this season shows how much they need new and proven goal scorers.

Having arrived in the Premier League from Italy, both Hojlund and Zirkzee have not been able to adapt to the playing style in England.

United’s primary target remains Delap, who has enjoyed an outstanding breakout campaign at Ipswich despite the club’s relegation.

The talented forward’s £30 million release clause, activated by Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, has attracted interest from the biggest clubs in the country.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to Man United?

The Red Devils are still not sure whether they would be able to sign the English forward this summer and that is why they have identified Palace attacker Mateta as their back-up plan.

Sources suggest United appreciate Mateta’s versatility and Premier League experience, viewing him as a player who could fit easily into their system.

If Mateta expresses interest in a move to Old Trafford, Palace may be forced to consider selling him.

Mateta, while not the blockbuster name fans often dream of, could provide an immediate, Premier League-proven option.

With the Red Devils unable to make a move for Victor Osimhen this summer, they are looking at alternative options in the market.

