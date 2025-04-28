The epic reason behind blue flares in Liverpool’s title celebrations at Anfield

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool won the Premier League title on Sunday after a 5-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield.

Arne Slot guided the Reds to the league title in his first season in charge of the club.

The Merseyside club have been completely dominant this season in the league and no team has been able to get closer to them.

The Liverpool fans, who missed out on celebrating the title with their team last time due to COVID, got the chance to celebrate in the best possible manner.

During Liverpool’s jubilant celebrations, an unexpected hue appeared amidst the sea of red outside Anfield.

Blue smoke flares were spotted among the crowd, leading to initial confusion among the supporters.

It was later revealed that this was the result of a prank orchestrated by an Everton fan.

According to reports, the fan purchased a large quantity of flares and replaced their labels, selling them to unsuspecting Liverpool fans ahead of the match.

As a result, when the flares were ignited during the celebrations, blue smoke filled the air, much to the amusement of rival supporters.​

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “He bought 10,000 blue flares and spent the last 4 weeks taking the blue labels off them and putting red labels on them. I hope he sells the f****** lot.”

Everton fan hilariously pranked Liverpool fans

The post garnered significant attention, with many fans, including some Liverpool supporters, acknowledging the humour in the situation.

Despite the unexpected blue flares, the atmosphere remained electric as Liverpool fans celebrated their team’s achievement.

The victory marked the first time since 1990 that supporters could celebrate a league title at Anfield, making the day even more special.

While the blue flares added an unexpected twist to the festivities, they did little to dampen the spirits of the Liverpool faithful.

How Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title this season – opinion