Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and a report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham are hoping to snap him up on a bargain. It is no secret that Tottenham need another striker, and Calvert-Lewin could be the ideal acquisition for them. He could share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke, and he is a proven performer in the Premier League as well.

Solanke has scored just eight league goals this season. Tottenham need more options if they want to win trophies.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could represent a massive bargain. Tottenham need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 28-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for them. The player has been linked with Newcastle as well. Meanwhile, he is also among the options being considered by Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a useful option

Apart from his ability to score goals, the 28-year-old England international will add physicality, aerial prowess to the Tottenham attack. He is quite effective at holding onto the ball and bringing others into the play as well. He could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.

It has not been smooth sailing for the player in recent seasons, and he will be desperate to get back to his best. Joining a big club like Tottenham could be ideal for him. High-quality service from creative players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski could get the best out of the player once again.

The striker has been labelled as “fantastic” by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti in the past, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for Tottenham. He might need some time to regain his form and confidence, but he should prove me a handy option.

On a free transfer, it would be a no-risk addition for the North London club as well.