Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain takes a shot during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals today.

The Gunners will be thoroughly disappointed with the defeat in the first leg, and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around in the second leg.

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Liverpool recently, and they will not want to crash out of the Champions League. The lack of a quality striker has cost them dearly this season, and the absence of a clinical finisher was once again a problem for them tonight.

Leandro Trossard was handed the opportunity to lead the line for Arsenal against PSG, but the Belgian attacker put in a disappointing performance. Not only did he miss a big chance to score a goal for his side, but his overall display was underwhelming as well.

The 30-year-old attacker lost the ball 14 times, and he failed to create any big opportunities for his teammates. His passing was wayward as well, with just 67% accuracy.

Arsenal need an upgrade on Leandro Trossard

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality attacker, and the performance from the Belgian shows that they need to bring in an upgrade in the summer if they are serious about winning major trophies. While there is no doubt that the 30-year-old has been a useful player for Arsenal since joining them, he is simply not good enough to start for a team hoping to win the Premier League title or the Champions League.

The Belgian is quite effective as a squad player, and Arsenal must restrict his role to just that. They need a clinical goal scorer in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can plug the weaknesses on the side during the summer transfer window.