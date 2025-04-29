Arsenal transfer update: Gunners to hold talks with the agent of £70m striker

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to open negotiations with Viktor Gyokeres’ agent as they step up their efforts to bring the prolific Sporting CP striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

Signing a striker is a priority for manager Mikel Arteta this summer and along with club director Andre Berta, he is working on strengthening his team’s attacking options for next season.

The Gunners have once again missed out on winning the Premier League title this season and they are ready to make some big moves in the market in order to once again challenge for the league title.

The Swedish forward has been in sensational form for Sporting, scoring over 50 goals in all competitions and leading them toward potential domestic honours.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with major clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, also monitoring his situation.

However, Arsenal are reportedly confident they can position themselves strongly in the race.

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal?

Talks with Gyokeres’ representatives are expected to begin soon, and the player is understood to be open to a Premier League move if the right opportunity arises.

Sporting are ready to cash in on the attacker this summer and they are ready to accept less than the player’s actual release clause due to his loyalty and services to the club.

The Portuguese attacker is set to cost the Gunners, or any other club who wishes to sign him, around £70m.

As per the report, Arsenal are currently in the process of deciding what to offer to the striker in terms of wage package.

The Gunners have made him their primary target for the summer transfer window and there is a sense of confidence around the club that they can complete this deal.

Arteta have been told to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak but he may be out of his reach this summer.

