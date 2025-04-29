Aston Villa are ready to blow away competition from Man United for 6ft 3in star

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are stepping up their efforts to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, aiming to secure the 23-year-old’s signature ahead of other Premier League clubs.

According to Cadena Ser, Unai Emery’s side have entered the race to sign the Spanish goalkeeper as they look for a new number two.

There is no doubt that Emiliano Martinez is the undisputed number one goalkeeper at Villa Park but with Robin Olsen set to leave the club this summer when his contract ends this summer, Villa will be looking for a new goalkeeper to provide competition to Martinez.

Garcia’s impressive performances, including seven clean sheets in 32 La Liga appearances and a save percentage surpassed only by Unai Simon, Thibaut Courtois, and Jan Oblak, shows why some of the biggest clubs are interested in signing him.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with Espanyol includes a €25 million (£21 million) release clause, which could increase to €30 million (£25 million) depending on certain conditions, such as an international call-up.

With Emery looking to strengthen the depth of his squad this summer, Garcia, who is 6ft 3 inches tall, has emerged as one of the top targets for the club.

Aston Villa are looking to beat Man United in Joan Garcia race

Villa target Garcia is also being chased by Manchester United who are unhappy with Andre Onana’s performances this season.

Sporting Director Monchi was spotted scouting Garcia during Espanyol’s 1-0 loss to Villarreal at La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

Villa are ready to trigger Garcia’s release clause with the hope that the young goalkeeper can develop further at the club and go on to replace Martinez in the future.

While Garcia could arrive at Villa Park this summer, Ollie Watkins could be heading out of the club with Premier League champions interested in signing him to strengthen their attack.

