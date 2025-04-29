Jonathan David #10 of Canada controls the ball. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David is a player in demand heading into the summer transfer window, and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

The 25-year-old striker will be a free agent, and it is no surprise that several clubs want to sign him. He is one of the best attacking players in European football, and the Canadian International has 25 goals and 11 assists to his name this season.

He has established himself as a top-class player in French football, and he will look to take the next step in his development and join a big club. According to Fichajes, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham, and Newcastle are all keen on securing his services.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has been hailed as an “incredible” player this season. The player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Chelsea, Man United & Liverpool need Jonathan David

It is no secret that Chelsea need a quality striker. They need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, and the Canadian could be the ideal acquisition for them. He will add goals and creativity to the side and improve Chelsea going forward.

Similarly, Manchester United need upgrades on players like Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch International has not been at his best since the move to the Premier League. He is still adapting to English football, and Manchester United need a reliable centre forward to lead the line for them. The Canadian certainly fits the profile.

The opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea or Manchester United will be quite exciting for the player.

Finally, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player as well. Darwin Nunez has been very underwhelming this season, and he has scored just seven goals in all competitions. Liverpool need a better player in the attack, and David could be the ideal upgrade. Liverpool have won the Premier League title this season, and the striker could be tempted to join a top team like them.