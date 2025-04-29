Chelsea targeting double move for Premier League duo; ready to spend £90m

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing an ambitious £90 million double swoop for defenders Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi, according to Teamtalk.

The Blues are looking to bolster their backline for the 2025/26 season and they have identified two Premier League defenders as their transfer targets.

Following another season of inconsistency under Enzo Maresca, the Blues are eager to re-establish themselves as Premier League title contenders and Champions League regulars

Chelsea are among a host of top clubs tracking Bournemouth defender Huijsen, the 20-year-old Spanish center-back who has impressed this season.

Huijsen’s commanding displays, calmness on the ball, and tactical intelligence have drawn attention from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Despite fierce competition, Chelsea view Huijsen as a key addition and they are ready to go the distance in their pursuit to bring him to the club.

Guehi, once a Chelsea academy graduate, is firmly on their radar too. Now a regular starter and England international at Crystal Palace, Guehi has matured into one of the Premier League’s most consistent center-backs.

Guehi’s contract at Palace runs until 2026, but with interest growing from both Chelsea and Liverpool, Palace could look to cash in on him this summer.

Chelsea need Champions League football to sign top targets

While Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League and pushing for Champions League qualification, nothing is guaranteed yet.

Both the players, Huijsen and Guehi, would love to play in the Champions League next season and at the moment, the Blues cannot guarantee that.

Targeting Huijsen and Guehi shows Chelsea are serious about fixing their long-standing defensive problems.

In terms of transfer targets, the Blues have received another major boost as striker Victor Osimhen reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also at the front of the queue in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

