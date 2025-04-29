Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and he has picked up a season-ending injury.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Newcastle this season, and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

However, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has now revealed that the left-back has picked up another injury. He is unlikely to play until the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he can secure an exit in the summer.

If the injury is serious, is summer exit could prove to be problematic. The Newcastle manager has claimed that the player has a hamstring problem, but it is not serious.

Howe said via Mirror: “We lost Matt Targett this week to a hamstring problem. Again, nothing serious but enough, maybe, to end his season.”

Matt Targett needs a fresh start

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can find a club willing to sign the player in the summer. The 29-year-old is not a key player for them, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

Targett has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career, but he needs to get over his injury problems. He has had persistent injury problems in recent seasons.

The player has not been able to make the desired impact at Newcastle since joining the club in 2022. He also enters the final year of his contract this summer, and it would make sense for Newcastle to cash in on him instead of losing him for free next year.