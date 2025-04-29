Exclusive: Chelsea and Real Madrid to battle for defender known for his ball playing ability

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

With the summer transer window approaching, Chelsea are working towards adding defensive strength to their team.

According to Caught Offside sources, one name on their radar is Tomas Araújo, the highly rated Portuguese centre-back from Benfica.

Alongside other top defensive targets such as Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi, Araujo has emerged as a player of growing interest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both recently made informal contact with Benfica to find out about the defender’s availability.

Real Madrid, in particular, see Araujo as a potential long-term part of their defensive set up as they aim to improve their squad after the disappointing season they are having.

However, Benfica have made their stance crystal clear: Araujo is not for sale, unless his €80 million release clause is met in full.

The 22-year-old is seen as a central figure in Benfica’s future and is under contract until June 2029, having extended his deal in 2023 following a breakout season.

Last summer, both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain tabled offers in the region of €60 million, but Benfica rejected them outright, unwilling to entertain any negotiations below the clause.

Chelsea are waiting to see how the situation develops

While €80m may be steep, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Araujo’s situation in case Benfica soften their stance or if player circumstances change over the summer.

For now, no official bid is expected, but Araujo remains one to watch as Europe’s top clubs circle on one of Portugal’s brightest young defensive stars.

In an interview with Record na Hora, journalist Rafael Soares discussed Araujo’s potential fit in a three-central defender system, praising his ball-playing abilities and defensive growth:​

“In the case of Tomas Araujo, and I’m very curious to see him in a three-central system, something that doesn’t happen at Benfica, due to all the quality he has on the ball, in addition to what he’s grown defensively.”

Meanwhile, the Blues are also focusing on add creativity to the team and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens is the player they are targeting.

