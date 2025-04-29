Exclusive: Eddie Howe wants “proper number nine” at Newcastle but has one reservation

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is attracting serious interest from several Premier League clubs as he edges closer to becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

While his goal-scoring ability and physical presence are well known, clubs are proceeding with caution, largely due to concerns surrounding his injury record.

Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring Calvert-Lewin’s situation closely, according to Caught Offside sources.

Newcastle see him as a potential solution to strengthen their attacking depth but are unwilling to commit to a formal offer until they conduct a thorough assessment of his medical history.

Newcastle have been affected in the past by players with injury issues and are determined not to repeat that mistake as they plan a squad rebuild this summer.

Similarly, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also registered their interest.

West Ham, who are also tracking Jonathan David from Lille, are said to be closely assessing Calvert-Lewin’s injury record.

Manager David Moyes, who once praised Calvert-Lewin as a “proper number nine”, still holds the striker in high regard.

Newcastle United face competition to sign Calvert-Lewin

Nottingham Forest have entered the conversation as well, with insiders suggesting the club will conduct their own extensive fitness evaluations.

Despite growing outside interest, Everton have not given up hope of retaining Calvert-Lewin, who earns £100,000 per week at Goodison Park.

Club officials are reportedly planning a final round of talks with the player to discuss a potential contract extension.

The final decision is expected to rest entirely with Calvert-Lewin, who must consider the opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere against the loyalty he has with Everton.

Newcastle United can provide him the right platform to flourish and Eddie Howe has shown how he can improve the level of his players.

The English attacker has a decision to make this summer and if he decides to move away from Goodison Park, he will not be short of suitors.

In terms of defensive targets, the Magpies are interested in Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

