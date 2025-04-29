Exclusive: Man United open to offers for 10-goal star with interest from Italy and England

(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window in which a number of players are expected to arrive and leave.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult season with Ruben Amorim’s side set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The club’s season could only be saved by success in the Europa League this season which would also confirm their participation in the Champions League next season.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United are prepared to listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Garnacho, once regarded as a core part of United’s long-term future, could be allowed to leave if a suitable bid arrives, with interest already increasing across Europe.

Napoli appear to be leading the race for the Argentine. The Serie A giants had tracked Garnacho, who has scored ten goals and provided nine assists this season, closely during the January transfer window, even making a bid that was just shy of United’s then-high asking price.

Now, with United setting a more realistic valuation of around €50 million, Napoli are expected to reignite their pursuit.

Following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the club has lacked a left-sided attacker.

Antonio Conte, who has agreed to stay at Napoli under the condition of significant summer reinforcements, views Garnacho as a perfect fit for his playing style.

Man United star Alejandro Garnacho will not be short of suitors

Garnacho’s availability has also alerted Chelsea, who are planning another summer of major investment.

The Blues are particularly eager to strengthen their options on the left flank, with uncertainty surrounding players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

La Liga leaders Barcelona are also interested in Garnacho and they have decided to give him a central role at the club if he joins them.

Along with Garnacho, struggling attacker Rasmus Hojlund is another name that the Red Devils are expected to put on the transfer list.

With the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves reportedly imminent, Amorim is making space in his squad for new signings.

