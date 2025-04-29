Exclusive: Man United and Tottenham are frontrunners to sign 31 G/A attacking midfielder

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As the summer transfer window approaches, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are intensifying their efforts to secure the signature of Rayan Cherki, the highly-rated playmaker from Olympique Lyon.

According to Caught Offside sources, Manchester United and Tottenham are leading the race to sign the 21-year-old Ligue 1 star.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also part of the race to sign the young, talented Frenchman who has scored 12 goals this season and provided 19 assists for the French club.

Lyon have set an asking price of €30-35 million for Cherki, a figure that many top European clubs consider a bargain given his exceptional talent and quality.

Compared to other creative players of his generation, Cherki’s price tag is seen as a relatively modest for a player who can not only create goals as an attacking midfielder but who is also a consistent goal scorer.

United and Tottenham, both in search of more dynamic attacking options, view Cherki as a player who can provide moments of individual brilliance, something both sides have lacked at times this season.

One of the key changes in Cherki’s profile has been his improved professionalism and maturity.

Man United and Spurs are joined by others clubs in the race to sign Cherki

Cherki himself is keen on a new challenge and the player views the Premier League as his preferred destination to continue his development as a player and to compete at the highest level.

AC Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all keeping a close eye on Cherki after his impressive performances this season for Lyon.

Crystal Palace have surprisingly emerged as a dark horse, viewing Cherki as a potential replacement should Eberechi Eze leave this summer.

Cherki could become one of the most talked-about players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The only question now is which club will move decisively enough to win the race for one of Europe’s brightest young stars.

Man United are desperate to strengthen their attacking and creativity options and they are also ahead of other clubs in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

However, that comes as bad news for Rasmus Hojlund who has been made available for a transfer.

