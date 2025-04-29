Insider claims Rashford is ‘not convinced by that move’ amid Man United exit talks

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting an ambitious move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, according to Football Insider.

Spurs are looking to take advantage of the situation if Rashford’s move to Aston Villa falls through, they want to bring the 27-year-old attacker to the club.

Spurs have started internal discussions about what it would take to bring Rashford to North London if his proposed move to Aston Villa collapses.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown claims that while Spurs are serious about the possibility, the deal is currently seen as highly unlikely.

“Tottenham are looking into what it would take to sign Rashford,” he told Football Insider.

“But they have to make a decision about what direction they’re going in.

“You can’t just throw a load of players in and hope it works, they need to find some stability and I don’t think that’s what Marcus would give them.

“From what I hear, he’s not convinced by that move either.

“He wants to be playing Champions League football and competing at the highest level.

“I’m also not sure he’s going to want to take a big pay cut.

“Plus, Tottenham aren’t going to pay his wages and I think that’s going to be a problem for him, because Villa won’t be paying that amount of money either.

“So it looks like it might be difficult to do, I don’t think he’ll end up at Tottenham to be honest.”

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United permanently?

One of the major stumbling blocks is Rashford’s ambition to continue playing at the highest level.

Sources close to the England international reveal he wants to feature in the Champions League, something Tottenham cannot guarantee unless they win the Europa League this season.

Additionally, Rashford’s wages at United , reportedly around £350,000 a week , present another massive obstacle.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is preparing for a busy summer, with a major focus on smart recruitment to build a squad capable of challenging consistently for Champions League qualification.

Rashford is one of the players they want but the dynamics around signing him do no support them.

The English attacker is expected to leave United permanently this summer.

