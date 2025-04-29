Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister after scoring. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Atletico Madrid are keen on signing him.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is interested in signing the 25-year-old Uruguayan International, and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently working to find a new club for him.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid can strike an agreement with Liverpool for the South American. They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and Nunez could be a quality addition. He was regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his time at Benfica. However, the move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. His decision-making in the final third leaves a lot to be desired, and his finishing has been below par as well.

Darwin Nunez needs a fresh start as well

It would make sense for Liverpool to cash in on the player and bring in an upgrade in the summer. The striker has just seven goals across all competitions this season. Liverpool need a reliable centre forward in the summer, and selling Nunez will bring in the funds to sign quality players.

Liverpool are hoping to recoup around €40-45 million for the player. They will not be able to recoup the money they paid for him, and they will have to accept a substantial loss on the player. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to pay up.

The 25-year-old striker has the technical attributes to play for the biggest clubs in the world, but he needs to improve his decision-making. Perhaps joining a new club could give him a fresh start. Also, he would get to play under a world-class manager like Diego Simeone, who might be able to bring out the best in him.