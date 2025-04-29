Leeds United players celebrate promotion to the Premier League. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have been linked with a move for Borja Sainz from Norwich City.

Popular pundit Don Goodman believes that a move to Leeds would be ideal for the Norwich striker. He has had a stellar season in the Championship, and he might look to play at a higher level. Leeds will be able to provide him with Premier League football next season.

“It’s been a poor season for Norwich City and I suppose you’d say that it’s hard to be convinced that even if Borja Sainz stays that Norwich will be fighting at the top end of the Championship next season,” he told FLW. “Having had such a stellar season, I’m pretty confident that Sainz would want to try to play Premier League football or very high-end football in Europe. “Obviously, Leeds United would offer Premier League football, so it would be a no-brainer if you ask me. “If that is an option for Sainz to leave Norwich for Leeds, then why wouldn’t he take it?”.

Borja Sainz would be a useful addition

Meanwhile, Leeds already have Joel Piroe leading the line for them, and he was outstanding for them this season with 19 league goals. He is expected to be the first-choice striker for Leeds next year as well, and Sainz will have to compete with him for the starting spot.

It remains to be seen whether the Norwich star is keen on the move.

The opportunity to join Leeds can be quite exciting. It would allow him to test himself at a high level. The striker has 18 goals in all competitions this season and will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old Spaniard is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and his versatility could be a bonus for Leeds.

Leeds need quality players to survive in the Premier League, and they have been linked with multiple new signings. It will be interesting to see if they decide to stick with Daniel Farke next season.