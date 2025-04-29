Liverpool stance has emerged on ‘super important’ player amid links with Euro giants

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After their success in the Premier League, some of the Liverpool players have been linked with a move away from the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid after his refusal to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to perform this season, is being eyed for a move by the Saudi Pro League and his exit from the club looks the most likely.

Another Liverpool star, who has been a crucial part of the club’s success this season, is being targeted by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are interested in a move for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to Empire of the Kop.

The La Liga side are willing to offer €90m (£76.4m) for the Argentina midfielder as they look for a long term replacement of experienced midfielder Luka Modric.

The player’s representatives have signaled their intention regarding a move to Spain but Liverpool have no desire to part ways with the player.

Since his move from Brighton to Liverpool, the midfielder has shown his quality and has been a consistent performer for the team, particularly this season under Arne Slot.

Alexis Mac Allister has a long term contract at Liverpool

Mac Allister has a contract at the club that runs until 2028 which shows Liverpool’s desire to keep the player at the club for a long time.

The player’s father claimed recently that Mac Allister is happy at Anfield and he is not thinking about a move away from the Premier League champions.

A move to La Liga is something that Mac Allister could explore later in his career but at the moment, there is no chance of him leaving the Premier League.

While Alexander-Arnold may leave the club this summer for Real Madrid, he is going to be the only Liverpool player to do that.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Mac Allister by calling him a ‘super important’ player.

