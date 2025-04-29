Liverpool players celebrate with the fans after confirmation of winning the Premier League title. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and he will hold showdown talks with the club over his future.

According to journalist Pipe Sierra, Liverpool will open talks with the player regarding a contract renewal in the coming weeks, and it will determine whether he stays on for the long haul. If things do not go according to plan, the player could be sold in the summer.

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club, and the 28-year-old could be a key player for them in future as well. Liverpool are already lacking in quality and depth in the attacking unit. They cannot afford to lose their best players. Keeping the Colombian at the club, this summer should be a priority for them.

They should look to bring in upgrades on Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez instead. Both players have been quite underwhelming.

Luis Diaz has been a key player

Diaz is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to help Liverpool win major trophies in the coming season. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he has helped Liverpool win the league title this season. The player has 16 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions. He is one of the club’s highest-paid players as well.

He has been described as a “really, really special” player by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. Diaz is one of the best attackers at the club, along with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. He has been linked with Barcelona recently.

Liverpool need to keep the core of their impact and bring in intelligent additions during the summer transfer window in order to compete with the elite clubs next season as well.