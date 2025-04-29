Carlos Alcaraz of Everton passes the ball whilst under pressure from Lucas Paqueta and Jean-Clair Todibo of West Ham United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are set to complete a permanent move for the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo after triggering the obligation to buy clause.

The London club are paying £39 million to Nice to make the move permanent, and the deal would see a major windfall for Spanish club Barcelona.

Barcelona inserted a sell-on clause in his contract when they let the player leave, and they will earn £7.2 million following the completion of the player’s permanent move to West Ham, as per Claret & Hugh.

The Hammers signed the player on loan, and they had an obligation to make the move permanent if they managed to avoid relegation.

However, the 25-year-old has not been at his best for the London club. West Ham could be willing to sell the player in the summer, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

Man United keen on Jean-Clair Todibo

The Red Devils could be willing to offer them an instant £10 million profit to get the deal done. Todibo could certainly be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country. Manchester United need defensive reinforcements, and the French defender could be the ideal acquisition.

Manchester United have conceded 47 goals in 34 league matches this season, and they will have to tighten up in that area of the pitch if they want to fight for trophies and return to the Champions League.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be a useful player for them. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

The defender will look to sort out his future this summer and focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to sell him right after signing him permanently.