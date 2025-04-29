Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Joe Prior/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a quality goal scorer this summer after they have secured the services of Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian is expected to complete a big-money move to Manchester United in the summer, but the Red Devils want to bring in another attacker. It remains to be seen who they end up with. Cunha is set to cost around £62.5 million.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are looking to bring in upgrades on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can sign two quality attackers before the window closes.

It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Having two quality attackers would be ideal.

Man United want more support for Matheus Cunha

Cunha is a dynamic attacker who is capable of operating in multiple roles. He will add creativity, flair and goals to the side. Manchester United are looking to bring in a reliable centre forward to support him in the attack.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in England, and they will be expected to fight for major trophies next year. They need to plug the weaknesses in their squad to do well. Improving the attacking unit should be a top priority for them. They have looked toothless in the attack this season, and two quality attackers could make a huge difference for them in the final third. They have the bones of a very good squad, and a few intelligent additions in the summer could transform them.

Meanwhile, Cunha will look to make his mark at a big club next year, and it will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United win a trophy. He has been outstanding for Wolves this season, and he has the ability to succeed at the highest level.