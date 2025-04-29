Marcus Rashford makes transfer decision with Man United exit inching closer

Marcus Rashford (Photo by Imago)

Marcus Rashford’s tenure at Manchester United appears to be nearing its end, with the club open to offers for the 27-year-old forward.

Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has expressed a desire for a new challenge, and several clubs including Tottenham are interested in a move for the English attacker.

Rashford’s relationship with United manager Ruben Amorim deteriorated at Old Trafford, leading to his loan move to Aston Villa in January 2025.

Amorim’s tactical preferences and concerns about Rashford’s commitment contributed to the player’s exit from the club this year.

While he was allowed to leave the club in a loan move, that move could turn into a permanent exit with Rashford setting sights on a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world this summer.

According to The Mirror, Rashford is ready to accept a reduced salary in order to push through a move to Barcelona, signaling his intent to close the chapter on his time at United.

The England international is said to be fully committed to joining the Catalan club, having come to terms with the fact that he has no future at Old Trafford under Amorim.

Marcus Rashford has made up his mind to leave Man United

Aston Villa hold a £40 million option to make Rashford’s loan move permanent but the forward is not keen on staying. Instead, he’s prioritising a transfer abroad, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination.

The player wants to conitnue his football at the highest level and with Barcelona he would be able to play Champions League football regularly, something that is not a certainty at Aston Villa.

United are looking to replace Rashford this summer and they have set their sights on a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

