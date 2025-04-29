‘Absolutely top’ Premier League star prefers move to Liverpool over Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A number of Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The English midfielder has once again impressed this season for Palace helping his side reach the FA Cup final where they will come up against Manchester City.

Eze scored for his team in the semifinal against Aston Villa and brought more attention towards his quality.

Eze looks likely to reject a summer move to Manchester United, as the Crystal Palace star weighs up more appealing options at Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

Former United scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, revealed that Eze is hesitant about a switch to Old Trafford, believing it would not serve his career aim.

Instead, the creative midfielder is said to prefer a move to a club with a clearer project and a more stable environment like Arsenal and Liverpool.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown explained:

“His performance at Wembley has certainly done him no harm.

“He’s proved he can do it on the big stage with a lot of pressure and focus on him.

“Is he what Man United need? Are they good enough to get the best out of him? I don’t think so.

“From what I hear, he’s not going to be interested in a move to United.

“He’ll be looking at the evidence of players who have gone before him, he doesn’t want to become another example of what United can do to players.

“A move to Liverpool or Arsenal, who have been interested, would be much better for him.“

Eberechi Eze would reject Man United for Liverpool

While Man United may have admired Eze from afar, the midfielder seems determined to pick a club where he can fulfill his potential immediately.

Whether he ends up dazzling Anfield or lighting up the Emirates, Eze’s next move could move him into the top tier of English football.

The midfielder has all the potential and quality to become one of the best players in the league in his position.

Under managers like Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta, Eze could fulfill his potential and while doing that, he could also challenge for the top honours in football.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised Eze and described him as an ‘absolutely top’ player.

Another Palace player, Adam Wharton, is being watched closely by Premier League champions Liverpool.

