William Saliba of Arsenal warms up during a training session. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Arsenal defender William Saliba at the end of the season, and the player is aware of their interest in him.

According to a report from Spanish publication MARCA, Real Madrid have been tracking the player for a while, and they want him to lead their defensive unit next season. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is one of the best players at the club, and Arsenal will not want to lose him easily. They will want to fight for trophies next season, and they cannot afford to sell their best players.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have looked vulnerable defensively, and it is no surprise that they want to sign one of the most talented young defenders in world football. Saliba is certainly one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class star. He could be a key player for Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.

Can Real Madrid tempt William Saliba?

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to join the Spanish club in the summer. The opportunity to turn on Real Madrid can be hard for any player. Also, they will be able to provide him with the platform to push for major trophies every year.

The young defender is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football at Real Madrid could help him accelerate his development. Even if the Spanish outfit have to pay a premium for him now, the investment could be justified in the long term.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. They might need to pay an absurd amount of money to convince Arsenal.