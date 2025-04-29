Report: Chelsea consider surprise sale of player Enzo Maresca is ‘in love with’

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea hierarchy are considering the sale of a player they paid big money to sign from a fellow Premier League club.

With the Blues once again struggling to perform this season, although Champions League qualification is still possible, the officials at the club are ready to make big decision that will bring changes in terms of personnel.

The Premier League giants are also involved in the Conference League this season and they are quite clearly the strongest team left in the competition.

No wonder fans are looking at how to buy Chelsea vs Djurgarden tickets for the competition’s semifinal.

With success in sight this season, the London based club have one eye on their summer transfer business.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are considering selling defender Wesley Fofana this summer.

The 24-year-old French defender is once again out with an injury and the Blues are thinking about offloading him after this season.

Fofana to leave Chelsea for Marseille?

One potential destination for Fofana is Olympique de Marseille. The French club has shown interest in bolstering their defense and could provide Fofana with an opportunity to revive his career in Ligue 1.

Given Fofana’s roots in Marseille and his previous expressions of admiration for the club, a move could be mutually beneficial.

With Chelsea interested in a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, Fofana’s exit from the club is looking highly likely.

Chelsea manager Maresca has praised the centre-back in the past by saying:

“Wes is a player that I really love, I am in love with Wes! He is doing fantastic after one year injured and, for any player in the world, when you are out for one year and then you come back it is not easy, and he is doing top. This is the only thing we want from him.” ​

