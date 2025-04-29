Report: Leicester City star ready to leave after relegation amid Premier League interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City forward Patson Daka is reportedly poised to leave the club during the upcoming transfer window, with Premier League side Everton emerging as a potential destination, according to Sportsboom.

A number of players are expected to leave Leicester City this summer after the club’s relegation was confirmed.

Club legend Jamie Vardy has announced he has decided to leave the club after this season.

Midfielder Harry Winks also faces an uncertain future at the club with the player having reportedly played his last game for the Foxes.

Daka joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, bringing with him an impressive record of 54 goals in 82 appearances for the Austrian club.

However, his transition to the Premier League has been challenging, with limited goal contributions and inconsistent performances.

He joined the club with huge expectations but his time in England has been highly unimpressive with the player failing to live up to the expectations of the fans.

The lack of service and opportunities in Leicester’s attack has further hindered his ability to make a significant impact.

Leicester City to part ways with Patson Daka?

Selling him could help free up wages and generate funds for reinvestment which Leicester City would need in their season back in the Championship.

The reason behind Everton’s interest in Daka could be because of several clubs willing to make a move for their attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Big changes are expected at the King Power Stadium this summer after their relegation.

Manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy could be shown the exit door with the Foxes keen on a move for former Premier League manager Russell Martin.

