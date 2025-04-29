Report: Liverpool’s three transfer targets named after Premier League title win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fresh off their 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur that secured a historic 20th English league title, Liverpool are already mapping out an ambitious summer strategy.

The Reds have equaled Manchester United’s number of top flight titles and now they are thinking about taking the lead next season by targeting some big signings this summer.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will heavily back manager Arne Slot in the transfer market, giving him the resources needed to strengthen key areas of the squad.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool’s primary focus this summer will be adding quality in both attack and defense.

As per the report, the newly-crowned Premier League champions are going to target moves for Bournemouth’s defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez.

Along with strengthening their defense, they are looking to make attacking additions to the squad.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is on the club’s shortlist of players they are set to target this summer.

The Frenchman, known for his pace, dribbling, and flair, could bring a different dimension to Liverpool’s frontline, particularly with rumours intensifying around Darwin Nunez’s possible departure.

Liverpool are expected to lose several players this summer

Among players who are expected to leave after this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name is at the top.

The right-back has still not signed a new deal at the club and there is a growing feeling around the club that he has made up his mind to leave the Reds for a move to Real Madrid.

Nunez is another player the club are looking to offload this summer after yet another disappointing season at Anfield.

There are celebrations going on at the club for their title win but they have one eye on their summer transfer targets as Slot aims to build a dynasty at Anfield.

