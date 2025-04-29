Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to cash in on Richarlison at the end of the season, and Everton are hoping to bring him back to the club.

According to a report from TBR Football, Tottenham are pushing to sell him permanently, but Everton want to sign him on loan. The report claims that Tottenham will look to include an obligation to buy in the deal. However, talks are not at an advanced stage yet.

Richarlison has failed to live up to expectations since joining Tottenham. The North London outfit paid around £60 million for him, and he was expected to replace Harry Kane adequately. The Brazilian has been quite underwhelming, and he has managed just 20 goals in 84 appearances for the London club.

The Brazilian has attracted criticism due to his outspoken nature as well. He has publicly criticised the former Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, for dropping him without good reason.

It is evident that the signing has not worked out for Tottenham. It is no surprise that they want to get rid of him. It will be interesting to see if they can recoup a substantial amount of money for the player and sign a reliable striker in the summer.

Although they signed Dominic Solanke in the summer, the English forward has not been able to score goals consistently. They need more depth in the attack. Another goal scorer would be ideal in the summer.

Everton return would be ideal for Richarlison

Meanwhile, a return to his former club could be ideal for the South American as well. He has not been a regular starter for Tottenham recently, and Everton could provide him with the platform he needs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be a free agent in the summer, and Everton want the Brazilian to replace him. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Richarlison has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he could be an important player for Everton if he manages to regain his form and confidence.