Agent of Man United star who wants to leave the club spotted with Man City officials

Speculation surrounding Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future has intensified following reports that his agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, was recently seen at the Etihad Stadium, according to Daily Mail.

The development has stirred talk of a potential shock move across Manchester to rivals Manchester City, an idea that would have seemed unimaginable just a year ago.

Rashford has no future at United since the player had a fall-out with the manager and that resulted in the attacker expressing his desire of a move away from Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is shining at Aston Villa

In the winter transfer window, Rashford sealed a loan move to Aston Villa where he has impressed this season while performing well in the Premier League and the Champions League.

With United looking to permanently offload the attacker in the summer, Rashford is keen on a move to a club where he will be guaranteed to play Champions League football.

Although Villa have the option to make Rashford’s loan move permanent, they are not guaranteed to offer him Champions League football next season.

Rashford’s agent and brother sitting close to the City officials at the Etihad Stadium has given birth to rumours linking him with a move to Man United’s city rivals.

Is there any chance of City signing Rashford from Man United?

While no official approach has been made by City, Maynard’s presence at the Etihad has raised eyebrows and invited speculation that Pep Guardiola’s side could consider a bold move for the 27-year-old.

At this stage, it is all speculation and it appears like that is how it is going to stay.

The Red Devils would never consider selling Rashford to their rivals and even from a City perspective, they have enough depth in the wide attacking positions.

Rashford prefers a move to Barcelona and he is ready to take a pay-cut in order to make that happen.

The English attacker has also been linked with a move to Tottenham but he is not particularly convinced about joining them.

