Liverpool could replace experienced player with smart €45m transfer

Andrea Cambiaso in action for Juventus vs AC Milan (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to make a move for the potential transfer of Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso this summer.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A and it now seems he’s on the radar of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

That’s according to a report from Calciomercato, which also states that Cambiaso could be available for a fee in the region of €45m.

Capable of playing either right-back or left-back, Cambiaso looks like an attractive option on the market, and like someone who could have a key role to play in Arne Slot’s squad.

Liverpool need to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, and Andrea Cambiaso could be the ideal candidate

It won’t be easy, but LFC need to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, with the Reds right-back about to be a free agent as he nears the end of his contract.

The England international is one of the very finest right-backs in the world, and that’s sure to be a priority position for the club to fill as he looks set to move on.

Cambiaso might not be quite in that same league just yet, but he’s an intelligent player and can also play left-back, which would be useful as Andrew Robertson looks past his peak.

Andrea Cambiaso could do well to join this ever-improving Liverpool team

Liverpool would surely be a tempting option for a player like Cambiaso, with the 25-year-old likely to be keen on winning the biggest trophies in the game.

The Merseyside giants have just won the Premier League title, and will surely be in the race for that trophy and others like the Champions League again next year.

They certainly look closer to dominating both domestically and in Europe than this Juve side, so this could be an important step up for Cambiaso.