Exclusive Arsenal column: Partey return crucial for PSG 2nd leg, the ‘perfect’ attacker signing & more

Kenan Yildiz, Leandro Trossard, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Photo by Valerio Pennicino, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal vs PSG was frustrating, but the tie isn’t over yet

It was a really frustrating night for Arsenal against PSG.

There was so much excitement, expectation and anticipation ahead of the game given what had happened against Real Madrid, but things just all fell a bit flat.

I know there has been lots of talk about the atmosphere, but the stadium was absolutely bouncing before kick-off, I’m not sure I’ve ever heard it so loud.

But the early goal just seemed to burst the bubble. It sucked the life out of the place and things never really got going again.

PSG were excellent in that opening half an hour. The goal obviously gave them a real boost early on and they gave Arsenal the toughest test they have been given by any team this season.

To be fair to Arsenal I thought they got themselves back into the game after that and it was all pretty even from that point onwards.

They could have easily got themselves level, but Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off two fabulous saves to deny them. The one from Leandro Trossard in the second half was absolutely fantastic.

But at the other end PSG could also have extended their lead with late chances for Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos, so things could have been worse for Arsenal.

The fact is they are still in that tie and that’s something they have to hang on to right. They have got an incredibly difficult task ahead of them in Paris next week, but if they can go to the Bernabeu and win then they can go to the Parc de Princes and do the same.

They will have Thomas Partey back available and that will be really important.

His absence was huge last night. I thought Declan Rice played well in the holding role, but Arsenal did miss his energy and box crashing runs.

You saw how PSG struggled to cope with him when he surged forward to set up the chance for Trossard, but unfortunately he just wasn’t able to do that enough because he had to stay deeper than he usually does.

So when I look at how Arsenal could turn things around next week I think Partey’s return and Rice’s move back to the left eight role could be pivotal. Mikel Merino could also then return to the striker role, which will give Arsenal a bit more of a physical presence around the penalty area.

It’s going to be difficult now for Arsenal. There’s no doubt about that.

You really felt like they needed something to take with them for the second leg. It was a similar story in the Carabao Cup semi-final final when they lost at home to Newcastle in the first game.

They were unable to turn things around on that occasion and it’s tough to see them doing it this time round in Paris.

But they do have a chance. It’s not over. But as Mikel Arteta said afterwards, to make it to the final they are going to have to do something very special in the French capital.

Arsenal should have been all over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transfer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a special player.

There are not many attackers who can make Jurrien Timber look uncomfortable, but Kvaratskhelia certainly did that in the opening half an hour at the Emirates.

It’s hard to look at the performances he has put in since moving to Paris and not think about what might have been for Arsenal had they pushed to land the winger when he became available at Napoli.

I said at the time that Arsenal should have been all over him and nothing has changed my mind on that.

But to be fair to Arsenal I think PSG had done such a lot of work behind the scenes on Kvaratskhelia that it was pretty much a done deal already. It was a question of when, rather than if, he would end up in Paris.

And it’s certainly proven to be an excellent piece of business for them.

I just love watching him. The way he plays, the way he loves to run at his full-back. He’s just a proper winger, a player who gets you on your feet whenever he gets the ball.

He would have been a great addition to the Premier League and I know that Liverpool were said to be keen on landing him.

But PSG moved quickly behind the scenes to make sure they were at the front of the queue, so I’m not overly surprised clubs over here didn’t really push for him. I think they were well aware that he was going to Paris.

Kenan Yildiz linked with Arsenal, but this is who I’d sign instead…

Arsenal are going to be linked with several wingers ahead of the summer window, with Kenan Yildiz one of the latest names to be doing the rounds.

I have to say that it’s not something that I’ve ever heard about myself, so I can’t confirm whether there is any genuine interest there, but I would be surprised if he were to be one of the priorities.

Nico Williams would still be Mikel Arteta’s first choice I would say. He was last summer and I think he will be again this time around.

We’ll have to wait and see whether he would be open to a move away with Bilbao. He opted to stay last year Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde has already gone on record saying he hopes Williams does the same this summer.

Personally, my pick would be Eberechi Eze. I think he is perfect for Arsenal and what they need.

He could play out wide, or he could play more centrally and provide more of a creative spark in those areas. He loves a shot from distance, which is something Arsenal need to do more of as well.

I watched Eze destroy Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final last week and I could just imagine him doing the same thing in an Arsenal shirt.

I really hope that is something Arsenal look at when the window opens.

Arsenal surely won’t sign another Chelsea flop

I know Christopher Nkunku has been linked with Arsenal recently, but I just don’t see that happening.

I’m not sure the Arsenal fanbase could take the club signing another player from Chelsea to be honest.

He’s a good player and probably hasn’t played enough at Chelsea to be able to show all of his qualities, but I don’t see him being the attacker that Arsenal need to take them to the next level.

The last thing they need is to bring in another disillusioned Chelsea player who has struggled for form and confidence. Raheem Sterling has to be the last of that type of signing.

So this transfer link isn’t one I see going anywhere.