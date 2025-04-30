Triple deal: Chelsea ready to try ambitious bid to sign three Borussia Dortmund stars

Borussia Dortmund players in action (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try making three signings from Borussia Dortmund in a major shake-up of their squad this summer.

The Blues have had another slightly frustrating season, even if there have been some positives and signs of progress since Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Chelsea are still a long way from where they’d ideally like to be, though, with Maresca’s side currently in fifth place in the Premier League table.

It’s clear more work is needed to improve this squad if they are to become title challengers again, and it seems a triple raid on Dortmund could be seen as the business that would do the trick.

Chelsea planning ambitious Borussia Dortmund transfer raid

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have a trio of Dortmund stars in their sights – Jamie Gittens, Karim Adeyemi, and Gregor Kobel.

Given the west Londoners’ current issues, these certainly look like good potential additions who could make a real difference next season.

Gittens and Adeyemi could likely be upgrades on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Kobel could surely a superior option for Chelsea to the underwhelming Robert Sanchez in goal.

Do Chelsea need more signings or is a change of approach needed?

On the one hand, it might make sense to look at this Chelsea squad and decide that better players are needed in a number of positions.

However, after so much big spending in recent times, perhaps there’s also a case to be made for slowing down a bit and allowing these players to gel.

After all, Liverpool barely changed their squad this season and ended up moving from third place to runaway Premier League champions.

Chelsea also perhaps need to rethink their policy of signing so many young players, and look for more experience instead.

Gittens and Adeyemi have shown a lot of promise, but they still look like a similar profile to a lot of their current players, so might not have what it takes to really lift this side in the way that some of their greats of the past did.