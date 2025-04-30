Chelsea update: 27-year-old star eyeing summer move offers himself to London rivals

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, joining a growing list of clubs interested in the French international.

Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a fee of £52 million, has struggled to secure a regular starting position at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old’s limited playing time has sparked interest from several top clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona, who are monitoring his situation closely.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea this summer and his agent has spoken to a number of clubs with one of them being Tottenham.

“I am told that a move to Europe is the most likely option – but his people are touching base with clubs in England,” said Bailey.

“Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all been spoken to in the past few months. Chelsea want to recoup as much of their plus £50m outlay, but that looks difficult at this juncture.

“I am told the player is very happy in London, and so would a move to a Arsenal or Tottenham appeal? I believe it would but as it stands those options are not advanced – but Arsenal and Spurs both have an historic interest in the player. Both want a wide forward, so you could see the fit.

“There is interest back in Germany – Bayern Munich like him, a new deal for Leroy Sane doesn’t rule out them making a move but it is not pressing. Former club RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen also admire him.”

Christopher Nkunku has no future at Chelsea

Nkunku joined the club with huge expectations but the attacker has been unable to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

The French versatile attacker, who can play upfront as well as in wide positions, has seen his development get stalled at Chelsea.

Since the player is happy in London, only a move to Tottenham or either Arsenal would be able to satisfy his demands.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining where the talented forward will be playing next season.

Along with Nkunku, Wesley Fofana is another player who could be heading out.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have decided a surprise plan for Jadon Sancho.

Report: Victor Osimhen’s incredible transfer demand amid Chelsea interest has emerged