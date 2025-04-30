Real Madrid concerned as Chelsea aim to sign €60m star by June 14th

Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly concerned by Chelsea’s growing interest in signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen early on this summer.

It seems the Blues are determined to win the race for Huijsen, with manager Enzo Maresca keen to have the talented young Spain international through the door by June 14th.

This would allow Chelsea to use Huijsen in the Club World Cup, according to AS, with the west London giants ready to trigger his €60m release clause to get this deal done.

Still, it seems Real Madrid are also keen on Huijsen and have a growing concern about Chelsea’s pursuit of the 20-year-old.

On top of that, AS also claim that the Spanish Football Federation are concerned by this particular piece of Chelsea news as they want Huijsen to be available for the Under-21s instead of going to the Club World Cup.

Chelsea look serious about signing Dean Huijsen

Huijsen has been hugely impressive for Bournemouth, so it’s not too surprising that Chelsea and a host of other big clubs have also been linked with him in recent times.

David Ornstein has reported on the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also being keen on Huijsen, but it seems Chelsea are being increasingly strongly linked.

CFC certainly need a good transfer window after another slightly underwhelming season, with Huijsen surely a clear upgrade on the likes of Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah, while Wesley Fofana has been very injury prone in his time at Stamford Bridge.

“There’s some debate among Chelsea fans about whether the young and talented Huijsen is the one to go for, or if it would be a better idea to target the more experienced Marc Guehi to help a youthful squad,” Chelsea writer ‘SuperFrank’ told CaughtOffside.

“Either way, it looks certain the Blues will be adding at least one expensive addition to their back line in the summer, with the likes of Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah likely to leave to enable that.”

Do Chelsea need another young player like Dean Huijsen?

Chelsea have focused on signing the world’s best young players under this current ownership, and Huijsen looks like a logical fit.

Still, could the Blues actually do well to bring in someone with more experience at the back this summer?

Thiago Silva has been missed since his departure, and even if Huijsen is a fine player, it might be that someone with more experience and leadership qualities would be a better fit to help the rest of this youthful squad.