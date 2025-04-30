“Perfect for Arsenal” – Gunners urged to sign versatile star after stunning performance in big game

Eberechi Eze celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been urged to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze by journalist and Gunners expert Charles Watts.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Watts explained that he hopes Arsenal explore the option of signing Eze this summer as he sees him as someone who could fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Capable of playing centrally or out wide, Eze was a stand-out performer for Palace in their FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa at Wembley at the weekend, and it’s fair to say he won over Watts with his eye-catching display.

Eberechi Eze looks like the perfect signing for Arsenal

Arsenal are likely to be linked with a host of attacking players in the weeks and months ahead, but Watts singled out Eze as the player he’d love to see moving to the Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal are going to be linked with several wingers ahead of the summer window,” Watts wrote.

He added: “Personally, my pick would be Eberechi Eze. I think he is perfect for Arsenal and what they need.

“He could play out wide, or he could play more centrally and provide more of a creative spark in those areas. He loves a shot from distance, which is something Arsenal need to do more of as well.

“I watched Eze destroy Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final last week and I could just imagine him doing the same thing in an Arsenal shirt.

“I really hope that is something Arsenal look at when the window opens.”

Can Palace keep hold of Eberechi Eze and other stars?

It could be a difficult summer for Palace, as Eze could be one of a few names in demand.

The England international is someone who looks destined to go to a higher level, but the same is also true of others like Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It remains to be seen which of those players will be targeted the most strongly, but it’s clear that Eze would be a popular choice for Arsenal.