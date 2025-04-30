Ex-Man United boss is being lined up to take Euro giants who won the league last season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is one of the targets to replace Xabi Alonso at Bayern Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutchman was sacked by Man United this season and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Since then, Ten Hag has been unemployed and waiting for the right opportunity to arrive to step back into management again.

The former Ajax man, despite winning a League Cup and an FA Cup with Man United, struggled to turnaround the fortunes of the club in the league.

Erik ten Hag endured a difficult time at Old Trafford

He was given the authority to spend big on new signings at the club and most of his big money signings, most notably Andre Onana and Antony, failed miserably.

Leverkusen’s management, led by sporting director Simon Rolfes, is evaluating potential successors, with Ten Hag and former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez among the top contenders.

The reason why Leverkusen are looking for a new manager is because Alonso is being chased by Real Madrid who are set to lose Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

Former Man United boss has past experience in Germany

Ten Hag’s familiarity with German football, coming from his tenure as Bayern Munich II coach between 2013 and 2015, positions him as a strong candidate.

His proficiency in German and experience within the Bundesliga’s footballing culture are the reasons why he is one of the top candidates to become the new manager of Leverkusen who won the league title last season.

Despite his underwhelming tenure at Man United, the Dutch manager guided Ajax to the Champions League semifinal and multiple league titles.

It may have appeared that his poor performance at United would have tarnished his reputation as one of the best young managers in the game but Leverkusen’s interest in his services show that he is still highly regarded in the game.

Since his exit from United, Ten Hag has been linked with the RB Leipzig job as well as the Borussia Dortmund job.

