Fabrizio Romano issues worrying update about Man United signing a new striker

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is picking up pace, with manager Ruben Amorim keen on reuniting with the prolific Swedish forward.

Gyokeres has been in exceptional form, netting 52 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances this season.

However, financial constraints and competition from other clubs pose challenges to the potential transfer.​

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, while Man United are interested in signing Gyokeres, Financial Fair Play budget will determine if Amorim would be able to get his wish.

The Red Devils are desperate for a new front-man after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

Man United may struggle to afford Gyokeres

With United looking to add more firepower to their attack, they would have to consider their financial situation before thinking about new signings.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“Nothing is decided so far. Man United but also Arsenal remain keen. For Man United, the Financial Fair Play budget will be crucial to understand how much they can spend on a striker.”

Gyokeres’ release clause is reportedly around €100 million, but Sporting CP may accept offers in the range of €60–70 million.

United’s ability to meet this valuation depends on securing Champions League qualification and generating funds through player sales.​

United face competition from Arsenal

Arsenal have also expressed interest in Gyokeres, with reports suggesting they are preparing a competitive package to secure his services.

The Gunners’ need for a reliable striker and their Champions League status could make them an attractive destination for the forward.​

United’s interest in Gyokeres is strong but financial constraints and competition from clubs like Arsenal complicate the potential transfer.

The outcome will likely hinge on United’s ability to secure Champions League football.

In terms of players United are looking to sell, goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly set to be offloaded.

Exclusive: Man United and Tottenham are frontrunners to sign 31 G/A attacking midfielder