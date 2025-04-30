“One of the top targets” – Insider claims Liverpool have ‘exceptional’ PL star on their radar

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking at new players to freshen up their squad this summer.

With players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota likely to move away from Anfield this summer, Arne Slot will be active in the market to add more quality to his squad.

The added revenue from their Premier League title win would help the Dutch manager to explore new options in the market.

While there are some concerns about the attack and defense at Anfield, the midfield position has been the most assured position with players playing consistently.

Despite that, the Premier League winners are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer and one of the players they are targeting is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, according to Football Insider.

Insider Mick Brown, who is a former scout, has information on Liverpool targeting a move for the Crystal Palace man.

“Adam Wharton is a very, very talented player,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s an excellent passer of the ball, he keeps it moving and plays a big role in the middle.

“Plus, he’s only young and he’s already an England international, so that ticks a lot of boxes.

“At Liverpool, he wouldn’t be required to sit as deep or break up play as much as he is at Palace.

“Personally, I have concerns that when the game is against them he isn’t always the best and getting his foot in and the game can sometimes pass him by.

“But their scouts will be aware of that and they’ll know whether they think it’s an issue, because it’s very rare Liverpool are in situations like that.

“So his primary role would be to get on the ball and help them in possession – which he’s very good at.

“Certain players are suited to certain clubs and certain ways of playing, so the criticisms I have of his game at Palace would be far less of a problem at Liverpool.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, he is going to be one of the top targets in the summer.

“It won’t be easy to do, because Palace want to keep their best players and build on what they’ve done this season, so it could cost a huge fee for him to move.”

Adam Wharton to Liverpool?

Wharton plays with a maturity beyond his years. He’s composed under pressure, reads the game well, and keeps possession ticking.

He would be the ideal player for the kind of football Slot plays at Anfield. Since Liverpool dominate possession and play most of the game in the opposition box, signing a player like Wharton could be highly beneficial.

Wharton would be an intelligent, long-term signing but Palace would demand a high fee for the English midfielder.

Football pundit Paul Merson has praised Wharton by calling him an ‘exceptional’ talent.

The Reds are looking to invest in young players who can have a long term impact at the club. That is one of the reasons why a move for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is being targeted.

