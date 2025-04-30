James McAtee in action for Man City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Manchester City youngster James McAtee this summer.

According to a report from Esteemed Kompany, Man City could be ready to let McAtee go for €30m, and it’s put a number of clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga on alert.

As well as Newcastle, there is also interest from Nottingham Forest, as well as from German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart and Mainz.

McAtee hasn’t managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at City, and one imagines the 22-year-old will be tempted by offers to play more often at clubs such as the ones mentioned above.

James McAtee transfer interest hots up ahead of the summer

McAtee looks like someone who’s going to be making a lot of headlines in the weeks and months ahead, and it will be interesting to see how this saga ends up being resolved.

It’s no disgrace to struggle to play regularly in this star-studded City team, and McAtee could still find that he can enjoy a fine career elsewhere.

The England Under-21 international has impressed when he’s had the chance to play, and he looks like someone who could have a positive impact for a club like Newcastle.

Newcastle looks like an ideal destination for James McAtee

Newcastle have done some smart recruitment in recent times and they could be a good destination for a young talent like McAtee.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has done a tremendous job at St James’ Park, winning the Carabao Cup this season and putting the team firmly in contention for a Champions League place.

McAtee could do well to be a part of that and help take this club even further, though options in the Bundesliga might also be tempting.

A lot of talented young English players have done well moving abroad in recent times, while City might also prefer not to sell him to a rival.