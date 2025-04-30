Juventus believe they can sign Crystal Palace star in cut-price deal

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In the upcoming transfer window, one Premier League player is set to receive a lot of attention and that is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League as well as some top European giants.

His consistent performances for Palace and England have not gone unnoticed and with his contract expiring next year, he could be on the move this summer.

Juventus have entered the battle to sign Guehi, with the Crystal Palace defender emerging as the Italian club’s top defensive target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

Serie A giants are looking to rebuild after a turbulent campaign that saw underwhelming results and the exit of manager Thiago Motta.

While Juventus are pushing hard to secure his services, the competition is fierce. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all tracking the centre-back.

Palace rejected three bids worth over £70 million last summer, most notably from Newcastle and refused late offers from Tottenham during the January window.

Juventus could look to sign Guehi in cut-price deal

However, with Guehi now approaching the final year of his deal, a reduced valuation in the region of £40–50 million could tempt suitors.

Guehi could even stay at the club for another season and leave on a free transfer in 2026 if the Eagles do not receive an offer that meets their valuation.

A number of Palace players could leave the club this summer with the top Premier League sides looking to sign their players.

Adam Wharton is attracting interest from Liverpool while Eberechi Eze is another player who is being targeted by the bigger Premier League clubs this summer.

