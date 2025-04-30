Exclusive: Liverpool preparing bid to beat Arsenal & Spurs to trophy-winning machine

Kingsley Coman in action for Bayern this season (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer, though Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested.

CaughtOffside understands that Coman is considering his future at Bayern, with the France international tempted also by likely big-money offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

However, three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are also keen on Coman, with Liverpool understood to be showing the strongest interest at the moment.

The Reds are keen to pounce on Coman’s likely availability, with the 28-year-old likely to be available for a fee in the region of €40million.

Kingsley Coman’s transfer situation explained

Coman is no longer a regular starter for Bayern, though he remains a useful squad player with plenty of experience.

The Frenchman has won major trophies everywhere he’s been, including a remarkable eight Bundesliga titles during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Coman, who has two years left on his contract, also famously scored the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

There was first interest from Saudi clubs last summer, and again in January, while Arsenal have also long been monitoring him as a potential option.

Liverpool now seem the most likely, however, to firm up their interest with a concrete proposal.

Liverpool could do well to sign Kingsley Coman amid doubts over Diogo Jota

After a quiet summer in the transfer window last year, there could be plenty of changes at Anfield now, with Diogo Jota looking like one to watch.

The Portugal international is expected to be available for the right price this summer, and is another big name on the radar of Saudi clubs.

If Jota ends up leaving, that could then pave the way for LFC to swoop for Coman, as long as the likes of Arsenal and Spurs don’t end up getting there first.

Coman could make sense as an ideal replacement for Jota due to his versatility in a number of attacking positions.

Liverpool or Arsenal would also surely be more tempting for him than Tottenham, who have had a really poor season this term.