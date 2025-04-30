Revealed: Liverpool set €50-55m asking price for surprise name to seal transfer away

Diogo Jota celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be open to selling Diogo Jota for the right price this summer, with a long list of transfer suitors emerging.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds have set an asking price in the region of €50-55m for Jota.

The Portugal international remains a useful squad player for Liverpool, but he’s had problems with injuries for some time now, so it could make sense to offload him if anyone’s ready to pay up.

CaughtOffside understands that Jota has interest from his former club Wolves, as well as both Aston Villa and Newcastle united.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.

Diogo Jota could be on his way out of Liverpool

It remains to be seen if concrete offers will come in for Jota, and if they do, it is also not clear yet if they’ll meet Liverpool’s expectations.

There seems little reason for LFC to actively look to sell the 28-year-old, but it could be useful for them to raise some extra cash for transfers this summer.

At the same time, though, Jota has quality and experience and is not someone Liverpool should rush into losing on the cheap.

How could Liverpool replace Diogo Jota if he leaves?

Jota can play a variety of attacking roles, so it remains to be seen precisely how Arne Slot could look to fill the gap left by his potential departure.

Although Jota can play out wide, he’s perhaps more often used centrally these days, so that could make sense as the position in which to target new signings.

There are also likely to be serious doubts about Darwin Nunez in that position after a disappointing season, so selling both Nunez and Jota could give the club the funds to target a top centre-forward.

This piece of Liverpool FC news has one expert concerned, however, with Empire of the Kop writer Liam Togher commenting: “Jota may have had a frustrating campaign, but he’s still proving to be capable of winning the Reds some priceless points. If we were in Richard Hughes’ shoes, we’d be very, very careful about parting with someone of the 28-year-old’s potency.”