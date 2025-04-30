The biggest hint yet that Liverpool are edging closer to the signing of Dean Huijsen

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen, as the club aim to bolster their defensive options ahead of the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old Spanish international has emerged as a top target for the Reds, who are looking to add depth and quality to their backline.

Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus in 2024 for £15 million, has impressed in his debut Premier League season, making 27 appearances and scoring two goals.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid. However, Liverpool are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

According to Teamtalk, Arne Slot’s side have received a major boost to sign the Bournemouth defender with Andoni Iraola’s side looking for the Spaniard’s replacement.

FC Lugano’s Albian Hajdari has been identified as a possible replacement of Huijsen at Bournemouth.

Hajdari is viewed as a shrewd long-term acquisition. The 21-year-old Swiss centre-back is under contract with FC Lugano until 2028.

His contract includes a relatively modest release clause of just €5 million (£4.25m).

Dean Huijsen would be the ideal defender for Liverpool

Huijsen is excellent with the ball at his feet, calm under pressure and capable of building from the back, which fits Slot’s and Liverpool’s playing style.

He could act as the long term replacement of Virgil Van Dijk at Anfield, despite the Dutch defender signing a new two year deal at the club.

It shows Liverpool’s long term approach in the transfer market but they would face tough competition from other Premier League sides to sign the Bournemouth star.

Along with Huijsen, the Premier League champions are looking to sign left-back Milos Kerkez and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike to strengthen their attack and defense.

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is another player who is receiving attention from the Reds.

