Liverpool get Alexander Isak update as Arne Slot eyes new additions to his squad

Premier League champions Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

With Darwin Nunez struggling at the club this season and failing to make an impact, signing an attacker is a priority for the Reds manager.

Arne Slot, who has spent little money on transfers since taking over at Anfield, is determined to change that this summer with the club expected to back him in the transfer market.

Having seen the manager provide instant success, the club have complete faith in his ability to build on this success.

One of the players Liverpool have been linked with is Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

However, signing him would be almost impossible for them due to the financials of the deal.

According to i News, Liverpool have been priced out of a move for the Sweden international attacker Isak.

The Magpies have no intention of selling their star man this summer and instead they are ready to add another striker to their squad while keeping Isak at the club.

As per the report, Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is attracting interest from Newcastle which shows they are ready to show ambition in the transfer market.

The Merseyside club have realised that Newcastle are going to ask £150m for Isak which will make him unaffordable for Slot’s side.

After realising they are fighting a battle that they will fail, the Premier League champions have started looking for alternatives in the market.

As mentioned in the report, with the Reds investing money in contract renewals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, signing a big money player like Isak would not be possible for them.

“Liverpool are in decent financial shape but their ongoing commitments are significant. So I wouldn’t be expecting big, big acquisitions for Liverpool this summer,” claims Professor Rob Wilson, a football finance expert.

“It appears to me they have backed themselves into an almost unmanageable corner with Van Dijk and Salah contract negotiations – they’re spending a huge amount on those two contracts which they can’t now re-invest in the playing squad.

“Those two players haven’t got any resale value, which may be a problem in two or three years. I’d estimate it’ll be net expenditure of £100m, perhaps, this summer which in today’s market requires smart investment.

“I don’t think they could afford Isak, PSR-wise, with the valuations Newcastle are looking at. It would blow the entire budget in one fell swoop if they did do it and that’s not something we’d associate with Liverpool’s approach.”

Liverpool are looking for affordable options in the market

The Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules will not allow Liverpool to make a big money move for Isak.

In their search for a replacement of Darwin Nunez, they would have to look at other options.

Brighton attacker Joao Pedro is one of the names on the radar of the club as they look to bolster their attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s French striker Hugo Ekitike is another name being eyed by the recruitment team at Anfield.

While signing Isak have been ideal, he is simply considered out of reach at the moment.

Another player high on the Liverpool transfer shortlist this summer is Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

