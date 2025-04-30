“You never know what is going to happen” – Liverpool star issues update on his future

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool confirmed their Premier League title win with a win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arne Slot has managed to guide the Merseyside club to the league title in his first season in charge of the club.

The Dutch manager has used his squad impressively and made the most of the resources available at his disposal.

Slot has done that without rotating his squad a lot which has shown that he has less faith in the players he has on the bench.

One player who has struggled to get playing time at the club this season is midfielder Harvey Elliott.

With Slot trusting the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Elliot has seen little playing time.

The midfielder wants to prove himself at Anfield but he has claimed that anything can happen in the future.

In conversation with Liverpool ECHO, the midfielder opened up about his future.

“I hope that I can push on [next season].

“This is my team, I am committed to them and it’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don’t know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.”

Does Harvey Elliott have a future at Liverpool?

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 24 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season but most of them have come from the bench.

Slot has complete faith in his regular starters and he hardly rotates them which gives less playing time to the players on the bench.

While Elliott is still young, he can develop his game further and prove himself in the seasons ahead.

There have been reports of Liverpool considering cashing in on him this summer but it remains to be seen what the player and Slot decide.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher feels that Elliott is one of the players who does not have the trust of the manager and it is hard to disagree with that.

