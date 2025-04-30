Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is on the radar of multiple European clubs, and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on him as well. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in Argentina, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

He has been described as an “unbelievable player” by Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez. The player has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

According to reports via SportWitness, Manchester United and Chelsea will compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the talented youngster. He has a €45 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if the clubs are willing to pay up. There is no doubt that they have the resources to afford him.

Even though the asking price might seem steep right now, the 17-year-old could justify the investment in future. He has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as a player for the two clubs.

Franco Mastantuono could be a future star

Manchester United and Chelsea need more creativity in the final third, and the 17-year-old will help carve out opportunities for his teammates with his passing, technique and vision. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona could be attractive destinations for the player. South Americans tend to prefer a move to Spain, and Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the biggest clubs in the world. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the South American fulfil his world-class potential.

Whoever ends up signing the 17-year-old could have a future superstar on their hands.