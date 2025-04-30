Man United determined to make strong effort to sign 21 G/A sensation

Desire Doue in action for PSG against Arsenal (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly determined to make Desire Doue a focal point of their summer transfer window plans.

The Red Devils seem prepared to push strongly for Doue this summer, in what would be a hugely ambitious move for one of the best young players on the planet.

A report from Fichajes explains just how keen Man Utd are on the Frenchman, though they also stress that it won’t be easy to persuade PSG to sell.

Doue only joined PSG last summer, and has quickly become a key player for Luis Enrique’s side and shown what he can do at the very highest level.

Discussing this piece of Manchester United news recently, Stretty news journalist Michel Sakr commented that Doue “should be able to find himself a role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, most probably as an attacking midfielder alongside Amad Diallo. He would technically replace the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford who will likely seal permanent moves in the summer.”

Desire Doue surely needs to avoid transfer to Manchester United

Doue shone for PSG in yesterday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Arsenal, with the 19-year-old proving a real handful throughout the encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG now have one foot in the Champions League final, so it seems unlikely that Doue would want to swap the Parc des Princes for Old Trafford right now.

PSG have had their problems down the years, but they look like more of a cohesive unit now, with Enrique taking them in a positive direction.

United, by contrast, remain a bit of a mess, even if they’ll hope new manager Ruben Amorim can soon turn things around.

Man United need new attacking players this summer

Amorim will surely be given funds to strengthen this struggling squad, but Doue just seems like a far too unrealistic target.

Still, MUFC need to find alternatives as it’s clear they need to strengthen in attack as soon as possible.

Marcus Rashford and Antony have been poor, and were sent out on loan in January, with Amorim surely unlikely to use them again.

Meanwhile, there remain some question marks over Alejandro Garnacho, who hasn’t been particularly consistent, with a top club surely requiring a bit more from someone starting regularly in that area of the pitch.